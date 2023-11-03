Obituary: Hayes, Debbie Sue Jordan

Debbie Sue Jordan Hayes, age 56, of Caldwell, OH, passed away Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. She was born January 18, 1967, in Marietta, a daughter of Sally Morris Jordan of Sarahsville, OH, and the late George Jordan.

She enjoyed both playing softball and spending time with her grandchildren. Debbie never met a stranger.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Michael Hayes of Caldwell; daughters Keri (Daulton) Dolan of Byesville, OH, and Molly Saling of Caldwell; four grandchildren; two sisters, Beth (Tom) Morrison and Ginger (David) Hoyt all of Sarahsville; one brother JR (Angela) Jordan of California; mother Sally Jordan of Sarahsville. Debbie is also survived by many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Cremation will be observed, and the family will receive friends for a memorial visitation held Tuesday, November 7, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. Memorial contributions may be directed in Debbie’s Honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Please join us in remembering Debbie by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net.

