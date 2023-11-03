Obituary: Klimas, Richard “Dick” Albert

Richard “Dick” Albert Klimas, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday November 1, 2023. He was born on January 5, 1949, in Bayonne, New Jersey, a son of the late Albert and Elizabeth (Kalapso) Klimas.

He graduated from Clifton High School in New Jersey and West Virginia University. During college, he traveled to Germany and France as a foreign exchange student. He worked for the Wood County Welfare Department for ten years and then DuPont for twenty years. Dick loved his motorcycles, old cars, and his Bassett Hound Chance. He loved to travel and made friends easily.

He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Klimas; sister, Joan Bilski of New Haven, PA; three children, Rachel Raymond (David) of Bellingham, WA, Ben Klimas (Molly) of Morgantown, and Adam Klimas of Athens, OH. He was also survived by two stepdaughters, Shawntel Eagle and Judy Love (Emmett); eight grandsons, Owen, Sam, Barrett, Huxley, Arden, Devin, Trea, and Slate; four granddaughters, Aleena, Jaden, Adalind, and Aria; and a great-granddaughter Chloe May.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and many uncles and aunts.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 4:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Frank Miller officiating.

