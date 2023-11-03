Obituary: Klimas, Richard “Dick” Albert

Richard Dick Albert Klimas Obit
Richard Dick Albert Klimas Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richard “Dick” Albert Klimas, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday November 1, 2023.  He was born on January 5, 1949, in Bayonne, New Jersey, a son of the late Albert and Elizabeth (Kalapso) Klimas.

He graduated from Clifton High School in New Jersey and West Virginia University.  During college, he traveled to Germany and France as a foreign exchange student.  He worked for the Wood County Welfare Department for ten years and then DuPont for twenty years.  Dick loved his motorcycles, old cars, and his Bassett Hound Chance.  He loved to travel and made friends easily.

He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Klimas; sister, Joan Bilski of New Haven, PA; three children, Rachel Raymond (David) of Bellingham, WA, Ben Klimas (Molly) of Morgantown, and Adam Klimas of Athens, OH.  He was also survived by two stepdaughters, Shawntel Eagle and Judy Love (Emmett); eight grandsons, Owen, Sam, Barrett, Huxley, Arden, Devin, Trea, and Slate; four granddaughters, Aleena, Jaden, Adalind, and Aria; and a great-granddaughter Chloe May.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and many uncles and aunts.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 4:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Frank Miller officiating.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search of the vehicle was conducted, where agents found approximately 26 grams of suspected...
Columbus man arrested on drug charge after traffic stop in Parkersburg
Jason Thaddeus Mace Obit
Obituary: Mace, Jason Thaddeus
Linda Brown Best Warren Obit
Obituary: Warren, Linda Brown Best
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: McCrady, James Walker
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Congleton, Tina

Latest News

Linda Brown Best Warren Obit
Obituary: Warren, Linda Brown Best
Jason Thaddeus Mace Obit
Obituary: Mace, Jason Thaddeus
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: McCrady, James Walker
Carrie Rosetta Reeves Obit
Obituary: Reeves, Carrie Rosetta