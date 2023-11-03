Obituary: Mason, Russell “Joe” Alan

By Phillip Hickman
Russell “Joe” Alan Mason, 74, of Vienna, WV, passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at the Select Specialty Hospital, Newark, OH.

He was born March 12, 1949, in Marion, OH, a son of the late Wesley M. Mason and Margaret Peters Lucas. Joe was a US Army Veteran, having served in Vietnam. He enjoyed playing pool and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Joe is survived by his wife of 27 years, Cynthia A. Adams Mason; five children, Vicky Mason Akers (J.R.) of Parkersburg, Joe Mason (Trina) of Parkersburg, Alice Shultz (Steve) of Atlanta, GA, Beckey Jo Corbett of Columbus, OH and Wesley Mason of Vienna, WV and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Mason.

There will be no services at this time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Mason family.

