Obituary: Smittle, Sue Jemison

Sue Jemison Smittle, 89, of Vienna, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at her residence.

She was born October 19, 1934, in Arvilla, WV, a daughter of Clarence and Mildred Wells Jemison and lived with maternal grandparents Joseph and Emma Wells and paternal grandparents James and Gladys Jemison.

Sue graduated from St. Mary’s High School and was a member of the Wayside United Methodist Church. She attended Ohio University and the St. Joseph’s School of Nursing, where she received her RN degree. Helen was employed as a Registered Nurse at G. E. and retired from there after 37 years of service.

She is survived by one son, John M. Smittle (Treva) of Davisville, WV; a special niece, Joanne Reynolds of Vienna, WV; two sisters, Joan Higgins (Ralph) of St. Mary’s, WV, Janice Davis of Glencoe, AL; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Smittle; mother and father-in-law, John P. and Gertrude Smittle; two brothers, William Jemison, Douglas Rhodes; four sisters-in-law, Louwannah Jemison, Sara Bogard, Pauline Douglass, Mary Goertler and four brothers-in-law, Bill Davis, Erwin Goertler, Stephen Douglass and Bob Bogard.

Funeral Service will be Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Vienna, with Rev. Jeremy Daniels officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, November 6, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. and 12:00 p.m. to service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wayside United Methodist Church building fund.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Vienna is honored to serve the Smittle family.

