One half of RVK Podcast breaks down upcoming WVU football and basketball games

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia University Mountaineers have a big football game coming up this weekend against the BYU Cougars.

The WVU men’s basketball team will tip off their season on Monday night as they take on the Missouri State Bears.

Both the Mountaineers and Cougars head into this game at 5-3 with WVU holding a 3-2 Big 12 record and BYU holding a 2-3 Big 12 record.

The Mountaineers come into the contest after a bounce back victory on the road at UCF last weekend.

WVU didn’t play their best game on the offensive side of the ball, but it was the defense coming up with key takeaways that propelled them to the 41-28 victory.

The Cougars are coming into Morgantown after being dominated by a ranked Texas Longhorns team 35-6 in Austin last weekend.

The WVU basketball team opens their season against an out of conference opponent as they try to bounce back from what has been a turbulent offseason.

WVU will be missing some key players who they thought were going to play big roles on this team entering the season, transfers, Kerr Kriisa and RaeQuan Battle.

Watch the video at the top of the article to hear what one half of the Raspy Voice Kids Podcast, Brandon Phoenix, had to say about the football team’s chances of becoming bowl eligible this weekend and how the basketball team will fare on Monday night.

