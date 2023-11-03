Parkersburg man charged with kidnapping, burglary

Detectives with the Wood County Sheriff's Office arrested a Preston Dominique Forrester following a child abduction investigation on Pond Creek Road on October 15.
Forrester was apprehended on warrants obtained by Wood County Detectives on charges of kidnapping, abduction, and burglary.
Forrester was apprehended on warrants obtained by Wood County Detectives on charges of kidnapping, abduction, and burglary.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is charged with kidnapping and burglary.

Detectives with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Preston Dominique Forrester following a child abduction investigation on Pond Creek Road on October 15.

Forrester was apprehended on warrants obtained by Wood County Detectives on charges of kidnapping, abduction, and burglary.

Forrester was transported to Wood County where he was arraigned by Magistrate Robin Waters and held on a $100,000.00 bond on the Burglary Charge.

Charges of Kidnapping and Abduction will be set by circuit court at a later hearing.

We will have addition details in our 5 p.m. newscast.

