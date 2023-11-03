Parkersburg South Girls Soccer advances to state tournament final

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A re-match is on for the Class AAA girls soccer state championship game, as the Parkersburg South Lady Patriots are set to take on the Morgantown Lady Mohigans after the Patriots defeated George Washington 2-0 in the semifinals at the Paul Cline Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.

Parkersburg South and George Washington were tied 0-0 at halftime, until South struck first with a Jozy Barton goal in the 43rd minute. Parkersburg South would strike again in the 65th minute as Regan Shockey knocked one in to the net. Goalkeeper Emilee Owens preserved the shutout with four saves en route to the victory.

The Patriots will now face Morgantown, who took down Hedgesville 2-1 in the earlier game. It’s a re-match of the 2022 state championship game that Morgantown won 2-1 in overtime.

Parkersburg South head coach Ron Bucholtz is proud of the way his team performed against George Washington, and they are excited about the re-match with Morgantown.

“We might have gotten a little tired there towards the end because we were running so hard and working hard, but the girls played amazingly well,” Bucholtz said. “Another showdown with Morgantown and a repeat of last year’s championship game. Hopefully maybe this year we come up on the right side of it, but we’ll see.”

The game kicks off on Saturday at 10 am from the Paul Cline Youth Sports Complex.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.