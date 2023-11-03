A student is fatally shot outside a high school in Indianapolis

FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis...
FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A student died Friday after being shot in a parking lot outside his Indianapolis high school, authorities said.

The teenage student was shot shortly before 1 p.m. outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooter was another teenager who is not a student at the school, Lt. Shane Foley said.

The student was walking home when he was shot, KIPP Indy Public Schools said in a statement.

IMPD North District Commander Matt Thomas told reporters near the shooting scene that he was “frustrated.”

“This is absolutely unacceptable. It’s unacceptable that in the community, we’ve had conversations about youth violence all week, and this is how our week ends,” Thomas said.

Mayor Joe Hogsett issued a statement saying the “shooting of an Indianapolis teen is another example of the horrific combination of access to firearms and a failure of conflict resolution. No young person should have to worry about gun violence, let alone near a school.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search of the vehicle was conducted, where agents found approximately 26 grams of suspected...
Columbus man arrested on drug charge after traffic stop in Parkersburg
Jason Thaddeus Mace Obit
Obituary: Mace, Jason Thaddeus
Linda Brown Best Warren Obit
Obituary: Warren, Linda Brown Best
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: McCrady, James Walker
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Congleton, Tina

Latest News

A strong earthquake shook northwestern Nepal districts just before midnight Friday, and...
At least 54 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, and officials say toll expected to rise
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Schemengees Bar and Grille, one of the...
Biden arrives in Maine to mourn with community after a mass shooting that left 18 people dead
FILE - Abby Zwerner, a teacher shot by her 6-year-old student, attends a hearing for a civil...
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old can proceed with $40 million lawsuit, judge rules
Khalilah Burgess, 7, died from the flu, according to her family.
Young girl dies from the flu days after celebrating her 7th birthday, family says