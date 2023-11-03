Woman who performed the national anthem in all 50 states speaks at Marietta event

Janine Stange made a documentary about her performing the national anthem in all 50 states.
Janine Stange made a documentary about her performing the national anthem in all 50 states.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A special guest spoke at River Cities Financial Services’ client appreciation dinner.

Janine Stange says she’s the first person to perform the national anthem in all 50 states and she made a documentary about it.

She performed at big sport events like Nascar and a Brooklyn Nets game as well as smaller events like a donkey basketball game all across the U.S. It took her two years to do.

Stange said she decided to do it at a pivotal moment in her life. She was pursuing a record deal among other things and then her mom died. It made her ask herself some big questions about what it’s all about.

“I really wanted to do something that I could use my voice to honor our nation’s heroes. Singing the national anthem is pretty simple. You don’t have to get a record deal for that. You could actually just do what you can with what you’ve got where you are. That’s actually what I always talk about in my keynote speeches,” she said.

Stange has a project in which she sends out a monthly email with contact information of veterans so that people can send them birthday cards. If you want to get these notifications, text “USA” to 33777.

