Church seeks to keep people warm during winter

By Alexander King
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - With temperatures beginning to drop for the season, the Hopewell Church of Christ has a mission to keep people warm. For that purpose, church members held their yearly coat giveaway on Nov. 4.

People who may be unable to afford warm winter clothing were welcomed into the church, where they could select from a variety of coats and partake in a free meal.

Church Minister Marvin Greene said the congregation came up with almost 600 coats to donate. He said the coats range from gently used to brand new.

Although the giveaway at the church was one day, Greene encouraged those still in need to reach out.

“Call the Hopewell Church of Christ and we’ll be glad to help you in any way that we can. We are able to make deliveries in some areas even if you’re not able to get out and don’t have the proper transportation. We just want everyone to have their needs met. If we can help in that regard, be sure and give us a call and we’ll be glad to help you,” said Greene.

To contact Hopewell Church of Christ, call (304) 863-6127.

