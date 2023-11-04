Judge Sweeney hears discovery abuse allegations in Matheny case

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Allegations of discovery abuse in a Wood County case were addressed in a hearing at the Pleasants County Courthouse on Friday, Nov. 3.

The case was brought forward by former Wood County Sheriff’s Deputy Della Matheny against the Wood County Commission, Wood County Sheriff’s Department, and former Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens.

Matheny alleges that former Sheriff Stephens engaged in sexual harassment and other misconduct while she was employed with the department. In October, Matheny’s attorneys filed a motion claiming discovery abuse by the defendants.

The motion suggests that the defendants failed to produce emails, cell phone data, audio recordings, and employee evaluations.

While the defendant’s attorneys maintained that discovery abuse had yet to be proven, they agreed after a short recess with the plaintiff’s attorneys to pay for a forensic sweep of the electronic devices in question. Discovery has also been extended as needed.

Judge Timothy Sweeney, who presided over the hearing, said that the remaining allegations of discovery abuse will ultimately be addressed at the trial.

“It’s still going to be open for counsel to argue to the jury what happened to these things and the jury is ultimately going to make the determination as to whether or not the defendants were bad actors,” said Judge Sweeney.

Judge Sweeney set a tentative trial date for April 15, 2024.

