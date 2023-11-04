Marietta’s Salvation Army is collecting used Christmas decorations

Marietta's Salvation Army is collecting Christmas decorations.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Christmas trees and lights are a part of what many envision when they think about that holiday cheer. However, it’s not something everyone can afford.

WTAP has more on how Marietta’s Salvation Army is closing that gap and how you can help.

Christmas decorations give the streets a warm glow and our homes an extra sparkle.

“It’s brightness. It’s happiness. It’s lights. It’s holidays,” Salvation Army’s Megan Barker said.

It’s something they’re collecting through community donations.

The tradition started three years ago.

“We were getting calls about families that needed Christmas trees,” Barker said.

Any decoration, whether it’s a tree, some lights, a wreath, or a Santa figurine, can be donated.

Barker has seen first-hand how much these donations mean to people.

“We have kids that come in that are so excited that come in and just run and they go and grab stuff off of the tables and they’re like ‘Mommy! Daddy! Look at this! It’s so great!’ And I’ve had people cry because they’re like ‘I wouldn’t have had a Christmas tree if we hadn’t gotten this,’” she said.

You can drop off decorations at the Salvation Army in Marietta. They’re open Monday through Friday 10am to 3pm. They’re closed for lunch from 12:30pm to 1pm.

