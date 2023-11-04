Turning Back the Dial: Thomas Battle

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -WTAP has been in the Mid-Ohio Valley for 70 years.

In the spirit of celebration, we have invited some familiar faces from the past to celebrate with us.

We sat down with former WTAP morning meteorologist Thomas Battle in this week’s Turning Back the Dial.

“So now I’m constantly called “Bow Tie Guy” online all the time from everybody from the MOV, which is fine.”

This is Thomas Battle, originally from Mobile, AL Battle found his way into the Mid-Ohio Valley in 2015.

“[It was a] 13 and 1/2 hour drive. I did that drive one time and I never did it again. It was the first place I ever moved away from home, and [I] moved to West Virginia, and I was there from 2015 until [August or September] 2021. It was six and a half years that I was at WTAP.”

During his time at WTAP, Battle took on many roles as they were needed across the newsroom. However, Battle’s main role involved working as the morning meteorologist for Daybreak. During Battle’s time on the morning side, he helped to start the Daybreak Garden, while also being the first meteorologist to do weather for Wake Up MOV.

“That started with Briana Aldridge and myself. We were the first ones to do that, and they created commercials and promos for it. It was the same half hour because it was just Daybreak for an hour and a half originally, and then they said we’re gonna split it, and we’re gonna put you on the touch screen, and we’re gonna put Brie over on the green wall.”

Battle says that while living in the Mid-Ohio Valley, he found the community to be very welcoming and was thankful for them embracing him for being himself.

“I have always just tried to be myself and bow ties became some crazy thing that everybody latched on to, and everybody seemed to like that, so I did that a lot, and so now I’m constantly called “Bow Tie Guy” online all the time from everybody from the MOV, which is fine, but everybody was super welcoming to me. I would go out to parades and anytime I would do the homecoming or Christmas parade, I learned literally year one. I went out for like the 2015 parade, I think, and everybody was yelling at me. ‘Where’s your bow tie?’ And I was like ‘Oh y’all are actually paying attention, y’all are actually watching me.’”

Along with the community’s support, Battle says that another thing that sticks with him were some of the friendships that he made within the newsroom.

“I’m never going to forget it nor any of the adventures that I had. I mean, a lot of the love that people showed me there kept me there for a long time. That, and working with awesome co-anchors like Brittany Morgan. I mean, that kind of made the job a lot more fun. It really is a special place.”

Eventually, Battle left WTAP in 2021 and went to work at WBRE in Wilkes Barre, Scranton, PA, where he worked as the weekend meteorologist until recently.

“My contract came up and I was like, alright, let’s see what else is out there, so then a month ago I also got another job, so I just moved here a few weeks ago. I am now at WSET in Lynchburg, VA, their ABC station, and I am the morning meteorologist, Monday through Friday here.”

Battle left off with one final sentiment about his time at WTAP.

“You never think about the good times, or you don’t recognize them. I’m grateful for every time, every second that I got to spend at WTAP, I wish there was more time that I could spend, and I know everybody wants me to come back, but we’ll see what the future holds. Life is long and fun, and we’ll see what happens.”

L.V. Hissem for WTAP News. This Is Home.

