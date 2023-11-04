Veterans share stories over breakfast at local church

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Veterans Day approaching, a Parkersburg church continued its tradition of recognizing veterans for their service. Members of St. Paul Lutheran Church Missouri Synod held their annual free breakfast in honor of veterans.

Veterans enjoyed a meal and shared stories about their service. Retired army veteran Don Ery described his time serving.

“As a civilian ahead of that I was a TV repairman. I ended up in the first guided missile battalion that the United States had,” said Ery.

Ery stayed at the event until it ended, catching up with fellow service members and old friends from church. He shared his appreciation of the breakfast.

“It was very good being here. This is my second year (attending the breakfast) and we had a great breakfast. Everything went well, and (I) really appreciate it. I used to go here twenty years ago. I know several of the people that are still here,” he said.

This marked the third year the church held the breakfast for veterans. The church’s Pastor Daniel Golden estimated about fifty veterans attended with family members.

“It’s important for us to do this mainly because God provides safety to us, and God provides that safety and comfort to American families by means of the U.S. armed forces. This is just our way of saying thank you. It’s important to let them know they matter to us. Even the ones who fought for us so long ago,” said Pastor Golden.

The Smoot Theatre Boys Ensemble was also in attendance to sing for the veterans.

