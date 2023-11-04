Warren Elementary School students sing songs for veterans

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Students at Warren Elementary School sang songs for veterans ahead of Veterans Day next week.

There were about 210 veterans in the crowd. It was the second year for the event. Veterans Day is coming up on Saturday, November 11th and the school wanted to do something special for them.

“I know It means a lot to us to come to events like this and especially see young people do what they’ve done. This program was outstanding,” said John Sprigg of the Marine Corps League of the Sergeant Bob O’Malley Detachment 1436.

“Just the compliments people bring and the confidence it gives the kids: I have veterans tell me every year, ‘I’m coming back. I’m coming back’ and we hope they do,” said Liz Brown, Warren Elementary School Music Teacher.

Sprigg said he encourages young people to spend time with veterans and hear their stories.

