Williamstown Bank partners with local high school through financial literacy initiative

Williamstown Bank presents check to Parkersburg South.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown Bank presented Parkersburg South with a $1,070 check at the football game Friday night.

The money was raised through The Giving Cup, a coffee shop that has customers donate to a non-profit of their choice as their payment.

Williamstown Bank CEO Sharon Anderson said that Parkersburg South was added onto that list in August.

On top of donations through The Giving Cup, Williamstown Bank is partnering with Parkersburg South as a part of a financial literacy initiative .

“We’re actually going to be going into the school. We’re going to be promoting financial literacy. We’re going to be talking about things like banking and budgeting and just hoping to lay a foundation for students as they graduate,” Anderson said.

The bank also gave out envelopes filled with random amounts of money to people in the stands and others throughout the community Friday. Anderson said this is a part of an act of kindness day called ‘The Best Day Ever.’

