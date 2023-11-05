DAR honors Vietnam War veterans with a pinning ceremony

RUTLAND, Ohio (WTAP) - The Return Jonathon Meigs Chapter Daughters of the Revolution honored Vietnam War veterans with a pinning ceremony.

A special event to thank Vietnam veterans for their service was held at the Rutland Civic Center.

This ceremony is part of a national commemoration of the Vietnam War.

Colonel Suzanne Dean of the United States Air Force said she is honored to be part of the celebration of their service.

“Fifty years is a long time for delayed gratification, for delayed thank yous and delayed welcome homes. To have these veterans come together to be honored by our country for their service. It is humbling to be here today and say thank you to these veterans.”

According to the Vietnam War Commemoration website, across the nation, Americans are uniting to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

“It is a brotherhood and sisterhood being in the service and you remember past wars and past conflicts,” said Dean. “Whether you served in them or not you still feel a part of them because you are a service member. We have the responsibility to ensure the wrongs of the pasts have been made right.”

Vietnam veterans in attendance received commemorative lapel pins and public recognition for their service.

