DAR honors Vietnam War veterans with a pinning ceremony

A special event to thank Vietnam veterans for their service was held at the Rutland Civic Center.
Vietnam service celebration
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Ohio (WTAP) - The Return Jonathon Meigs Chapter Daughters of the Revolution honored Vietnam War veterans with a pinning ceremony.

A special event to thank Vietnam veterans for their service was held at the Rutland Civic Center.

This ceremony is part of a national commemoration of the Vietnam War.

Colonel Suzanne Dean of the United States Air Force said she is honored to be part of the celebration of their service.

“Fifty years is a long time for delayed gratification, for delayed thank yous and delayed welcome homes. To have these veterans come together to be honored by our country for their service. It is humbling to be here today and say thank you to these veterans.”

According to the Vietnam War Commemoration website, across the nation, Americans are uniting to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

“It is a brotherhood and sisterhood being in the service and you remember past wars and past conflicts,” said Dean. “Whether you served in them or not you still feel a part of them because you are a service member. We have the responsibility to ensure the wrongs of the pasts have been made right.”

Vietnam veterans in attendance received commemorative lapel pins and public recognition for their service.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
One person dead following crash on Southern Highway
Forrester was apprehended on warrants obtained by Wood County Detectives on charges of...
Parkersburg man charged with kidnapping, burglary
We sat down with Thomas Battle as he remembers his time at WTAP.
Turning Back the Dial: Thomas Battle
Allegations of discovery abuse in a Wood County case were addressed in a hearing at the...
Judge Sweeney hears discovery abuse allegations in Matheny case
After gaining a national audience for their story, including an appearance on The Jennifer...
This is Home: Paramedic saves father and daughter six years apart

Latest News

Smith says he hopes to expand their work into surrounding neighborhoods in the near future
Residents take action to clean up neighborhood
Suspect charged
One person dead following crash on Southern Highway
Health plans are available for those not covered by their place of work, not eligible for...
Enrollment is open for Health Insurance Marketplace
With temperatures beginning to drop for the season, the Hopewell Church of Christ has a mission...
Church seeks to keep people warm during winter