Lung screenings to be held in Meigs County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A pilot project in Appalachian Ohio in collaboration with the Ohio State University... Meigs County Cancer Initiative, Get Healthy Meigs!, and the Meigs County Health Department will be providing mobile lung screenings for eligible residents.

The first mobile lung screening will be held on November 9 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The second screening will take place on November 28 from noon to 6 p.m.

Both screenings will take place in Pomeroy, Ohio on the site of the former Veterans Hospital at 115 East Memorial Drive.

To be eligible for the screenings, you must be aged 50-77 years old, a current or former smoker who has quit within the past 15 years, have a smoking history of a 20-pack per year (smoking one pack a day for 20 years, or two packs a day for 10 years).

Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurances are accepted.

Appointments are required to receive a screening.

According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) 32.1% of all cancer deaths are from lung cancer in Meigs County.

The ODH also says that screening has been proven to reduce lung cancer deaths by 20% with 56% of lung cancers found in Stage 1 to be highly curable. By the time people are symptomatic, treatment options can be limited, so screening offers a better chance for new treatments to succeed.

For more information, call the Ohio State University at 614-293-6939.

