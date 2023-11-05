Lung screenings to be held in Meigs County

The Ohio Department of Health says that screening has been proven to reduce lung cancer deaths by 20% with 56% of lung cancers found in Stage 1 to be highly curable.
Medical Insurance
Medical Insurance(MGN)
By L.V. Hissem
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A pilot project in Appalachian Ohio in collaboration with the Ohio State University... Meigs County Cancer Initiative, Get Healthy Meigs!, and the Meigs County Health Department will be providing mobile lung screenings for eligible residents.

The first mobile lung screening will be held on November 9 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The second screening will take place on November 28 from noon to 6 p.m.

Both screenings will take place in Pomeroy, Ohio on the site of the former Veterans Hospital at 115 East Memorial Drive.

To be eligible for the screenings, you must be aged 50-77 years old, a current or former smoker who has quit within the past 15 years, have a smoking history of a 20-pack per year (smoking one pack a day for 20 years, or two packs a day for 10 years).

Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurances are accepted.

Appointments are required to receive a screening.

According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) 32.1% of all cancer deaths are from lung cancer in Meigs County.

The ODH also says that screening has been proven to reduce lung cancer deaths by 20% with 56% of lung cancers found in Stage 1 to be highly curable. By the time people are symptomatic, treatment options can be limited, so screening offers a better chance for new treatments to succeed.

For more information, call the Ohio State University at 614-293-6939.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
One person dead following crash on Southern Highway
We sat down with Thomas Battle as he remembers his time at WTAP.
Turning Back the Dial: Thomas Battle
Forrester was apprehended on warrants obtained by Wood County Detectives on charges of...
Parkersburg man charged with kidnapping, burglary
Smith says he hopes to expand their work into surrounding neighborhoods in the near future
Residents take action to clean up neighborhood
Allegations of discovery abuse in a Wood County case were addressed in a hearing at the...
Judge Sweeney hears discovery abuse allegations in Matheny case

Latest News

WVU Medicine Camden Clark is fundraising for a swallow evaluation device.
Local hospital raises money for swallowing evaluation device - the impact it could have
Candy Summers-Pyles was in the studio to share the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Breast Cancer Awareness and Prevention
Candy Summers-Pyles came on to Daybreak to talk about breast cancer awareness month.
Breast cancer survivor shares story, meaning of month, prevention tips
This week focuses on legs! Stacy shows Henry and Alexa some moves using gliders.
Movement Monday with Stacy! This week focuses on legs!