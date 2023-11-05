Matthew Perry Foundation established for late ‘Friends’ actor to help people with addiction

The Emmy-nominated actor's sarcastic but lovable Chandler Bing was among television’s most famous characters. (CNN, Getty Images, Flatiron Books)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Less than a week after his death, a foundation has been established in the name of Matthew Perry to help people dealing with addiction.

“In the spirit of Matthew Perry’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embark on a journey to honor his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences, and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” said an inaugural statement establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation on Friday.

The Emmy-nominated “Friends” star often spoke publicly about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. The foundation, which is now accepting donations, cited his desire to be remembered as someone who helped others with substance abuse even more than his sitcom stardom.

The foundation will be maintained by the National Philanthropic Trust. No further details on the organization were immediately released.

Perry was declared dead at age 54 after paramedics found him unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28. Authorities are investigating the cause.

He starred along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for 10 seasons on NBC’s “Friends.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
One person dead following crash on Southern Highway
Forrester was apprehended on warrants obtained by Wood County Detectives on charges of...
Parkersburg man charged with kidnapping, burglary
We sat down with Thomas Battle as he remembers his time at WTAP.
Turning Back the Dial: Thomas Battle
Allegations of discovery abuse in a Wood County case were addressed in a hearing at the...
Judge Sweeney hears discovery abuse allegations in Matheny case
After gaining a national audience for their story, including an appearance on The Jennifer...
This is Home: Paramedic saves father and daughter six years apart

Latest News

The United States and Arab partners are disagreeing on the need for a cease-fire in the Gaza...
Blinken opposes cease-fire in meeting with Arab leaders as Israel-Hamas war rages
Vietnam veterans in attendance received commemorative lapel pins and public recognition for...
DAR honors Vietnam War veterans with a pinning ceremony
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli troops are seen during a ground...
US and Arab partners disagree on the need for a cease-fire as Israeli strikes kill more civilians
Smith says he hopes to expand their work into surrounding neighborhoods in the near future
Residents take action to clean up neighborhood