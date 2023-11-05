One person dead following crash on Southern Highway

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a deadly crash early Saturday morning on Southern Highway.

According to a release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 900 block of Southern Highway at 1:37 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Daniel Stewart, age 37, was driving a 2011 Ford Ranger southbound in the northbound lane. Stewart struck a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse traveling northbound that was driven by William Rankin.

James Kiggans was a passenger in the Mitsubishi and passed due to injuries he sustained in the crash. According to Sheriff Woodyard, Rankin was transported to the hospital for evaluation but there are no other updates to his condition at this time.

According to the release, Stewart showed signs of impairment from alcohol and was arrested.

Stewart was arraigned by Magistrate Waters on the charge of DUI causing death and is being held on a $300,000 bond.

The Wood County Crash Team is still investigating the crash, and the release says that more charges are pending.

Agencies that responded included Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Parkersburg Police, Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department, Camden Clark Ambulance Services, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services.

