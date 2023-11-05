One person dead following crash on Southern Highway

Suspect charged
Suspect charged
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a deadly crash early Saturday morning on Southern Highway.

According to a release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 900 block of Southern Highway at 1:37 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Daniel Stewart, age 37, was driving a 2011 Ford Ranger southbound in the northbound lane. Stewart struck a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse traveling northbound that was driven by William Rankin.

James Kiggans was a passenger in the Mitsubishi and passed due to injuries he sustained in the crash. According to Sheriff Woodyard, Rankin was transported to the hospital for evaluation but there are no other updates to his condition at this time.

According to the release, Stewart showed signs of impairment from alcohol and was arrested.

Stewart was arraigned by Magistrate Waters on the charge of DUI causing death and is being held on a $300,000 bond.

The Wood County Crash Team is still investigating the crash, and the release says that more charges are pending.

Agencies that responded included Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Parkersburg Police, Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department, Camden Clark Ambulance Services, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services.

We will continue to provide updates as we receive them.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forrester was apprehended on warrants obtained by Wood County Detectives on charges of...
Parkersburg man charged with kidnapping, burglary
A search of the vehicle was conducted, where agents found approximately 26 grams of suspected...
Columbus man arrested on drug charge after traffic stop in Parkersburg
We sat down with Thomas Battle as he remembers his time at WTAP.
Turning Back the Dial: Thomas Battle
Lloyd Ellis Crum Obit
Obituary: Crum, Lloyd Ellis
Jason Thaddeus Mace Obit
Obituary: Mace, Jason Thaddeus

Latest News

Health plans are available for those not covered by their place of work, not eligible for...
Enrollment is open for Health Insurance Marketplace
With temperatures beginning to drop for the season, the Hopewell Church of Christ has a mission...
Church seeks to keep people warm during winter
Members of St. Paul Lutheran Church Missouri Synod held their annual free breakfast in honor of...
Veterans share stories over breakfast at local church
Marietta's Salvation Army is collecting Christmas decorations.
Marietta’s Salvation Army is collecting used Christmas decorations