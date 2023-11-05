Playoff matchups set for Mid-Ohio Valley football

The Williamstown Yellowjackets look to repeat as state champions.
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the high school football regular season in West Virginia coming to a close, the first round playoff matchups are set in classes A and AAA. The second round begins in Ohio this week as well. Here is where teams in our viewing area will be playing in either their first or second round matchups.

First Round

Class A

14. Doddridge County at 3. Williamstown on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

13. Wirt County at 4. Greenbrier West on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

12. Summers County at 5. Wahama on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

11. East Hardy at 6. St. Marys on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

10. Tyler Consolidated at 7. Tug Valley on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

14. Parkersburg South at 3. Martinsburg on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

13. Parkersburg at 4. Hurricane on Friday on 7:30 p.m.

Second Round

Division VI Region 23

3. Fort Frye vs. 2. West Jefferson on Friday at 7 p.m.

Division VII Region 27

7. Waterford vs. 3. Caldwell on Friday at 7 p.m.

5. River vs. 1. Eastern on Friday at 7 p.m.

The locations for the second round matchups in Ohio are still to be determined.

