Residents take action to clean up neighborhood

The work is organized in part by District 4 Community Action and Parkersburg City council member Wendy Tuck.
Smith says he hopes to expand their work into surrounding neighborhoods in the near future(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg residents are taking action to clean up their neighborhood.

Businesses, neighbors, and members of Recovery Point worked today to expose curbs, clean sidewalks and remove trash from the 1100 and 1200 block of 16th street.

District 4 Community Action president Matthew Smith says their group is working to take matters into their own hands.

We are trying to get the city to work with us a little bit more and take our needs more seriously. So, if we put in some sweat equity maybe they will honor our requests to get some speeding signs up, or get graffiti removed and get code involved. It doesn’t all have to all fall back on the city, we as neighbors are ready to get out and get it done.”

