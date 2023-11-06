CDC to expand disease surveillance at airports

FILE - The CDC will test for more than 30 pathogens in four airports.
FILE - The CDC will test for more than 30 pathogens in four airports.(Jim Gathany)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its disease surveillance program at four of the seven major airports in the United States participating in its disease surveillance program.

The agency will now test for more than 30 pathogens at Boston Logan International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The CDC is looking for antimicrobial resistance targets as well as viruses like the flu and RSV.

The Traveler Surveillance Program started during the COVID-19 pandemic to detect new variants. It operates at seven major U.S. airports.

