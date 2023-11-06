Election Day: What you need to know before you vote

Ohio voters will weigh in on enshrining abortion rights into the state constitution on Nov. 7,...
Ohio voters will weigh in on enshrining abortion rights into the state constitution on Nov. 7, 2023.(MGN)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Tuesday is general election day in Ohio.

Polls for in-person voting open at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Voters have until 7:30 p.m. to get in line at their local polling place to vote.

People in Ohio are voting on 2 statewide issues. Ohio Issue 1 would approve a constitutional amendment that would create a right to abortion in the state. Ohio Issue 2 would make marijuana legal and taxable in the state.

WTAP's Coverage of Ohio Issue 1
https://www.wtap.com/2023/10/17/what-you-need-know-about-ohio-issue-2/

In Washington County, people are deciding races for mayor, city council, judicial, and board of education.

There are also several levy and liquor issues on the ballot.

You can look online for a sample ballot specific to your county.

What do you need to vote?

You will need a valid form of photo identification to vote on Election Day in Ohio.

https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/id-requirements/

There are several types of photo IDs you can bring to your polling location:

  • Ohio driver’s license
  • State of Ohio ID card
  • Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV
  • A US passport
  • A US passport card
  • US military ID card
  • Ohio National Guard ID card
  • US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

Each photo ID has specific requirements listed below:

  • An expiration date that has not passed
  • A photograph of the voter
  • The voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book

Where do I see Election Day results?

WTAP will have results on its webchannel - https://www.wtap.com/politics/election-results/.

PREVIOUS ELECTION COVERAGE

Belpre Election Candidates
Marietta Mayoral Candidates
Washington County Children's Services Levy
Marietta Municipal Court Judge candidates share their positions

