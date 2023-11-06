Fatal crash on Route 7 in Meigs County

MEIGS CO., Ohio (WTAP) - State Route 7 and Leading Creek Road in Meigs County is expected to be closed for several hours following a fatal crash.

According to Mason County Sheriff Office Lt. C.A. Varian, the Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic situation with a weapon near Camp Conley.

The office made contact with the individual, attempted to stop them, and a pursuit started.

Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said authorities followed the suspect through Mason, Gallia, and Meigs County when spike strips were deployed at least once.

After the suspect hit the spike strips, they collided head-on with another vehicle.

Sheriff Fitch said there was one fatality due to the crash. Another person was transported to the hospital. At this time we do not have information on their condition.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Crash Reconstruction Team (CRT) was called to the scene to investigate. The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Along with the OSHP CRT, Meigs County Sheriff Office (SO), Mason County SO, Meigs County EMS, Mason County EMS, Middleport Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Pomeroy VFD, and Pomeroy Police Department responded to the scene.

We will continue to provide updates as we receive them.

