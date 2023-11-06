IRS is raising retirement savings limit

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen on May 4, 2021, in...
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen on May 4, 2021, in Washington. The IRS announced that the savings limits for retirement plans have been increased for 2024.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can sock away even more money into a 401(k) or IRA next year.

The IRS announced it’s raising the 401(k) contribution limit to $23,000, $500 more than the current limit.

Anyone 50 or older can put away an additional $7,500 in “catch-up contributions,” for a total of $30,500.

Those same limits also apply to 403B plans, most 457 plans and the federal government’s thrift savings plan.

The IRS also announced it’s raising the IRA annual contribution limit to $7,000 next year, also up by $500.

People 50 and older can contribute another $1,000 on top of that, for a total of $7,500.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
One person dead following crash on Southern Highway
Fatal crash in Meigs County
Update: Two dead following crash on Route 7 in Meigs County
Smith says he hopes to expand their work into surrounding neighborhoods in the near future
Residents take action to clean up neighborhood
Vietnam veterans in attendance received commemorative lapel pins and public recognition for...
DAR honors Vietnam War veterans with a pinning ceremony
The Williamstown Yellowjackets look to repeat as state champions.
Playoff matchups set for Mid-Ohio Valley football

Latest News

Stacy Houser was in the studio to get you up and moving with another Movement Monday!
Get Motivated for the Week with Movement Monday!
People of faith gathered in Marietta on Sunday, Nov. 5 to show their support for Israel.
Stand with Israel gathering in Marietta
Former President Donald Trump arrives at the New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in...
Trump takes the stand in New York civil case alleging financial fraud
The store owner said the skull was found in a storage unit that had been purchased years...
Shopper finds human skull in Halloween section of thrift store
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade mass shooting suspect to stand trial for assist in gun license application