It’s Movement Monday with Stacy! This week focuses on speed and agility!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout focuses on speed and agility! This week is a circuit workout! Some fun music can be incorporated to help keep time and energy up!

Stacy reminds that you can do a certain number of reps if you’d like, but she prefers 20 second intervals.

For these movements you can incorporate circuit station markers. Stacy uses “dots” in her workout with Henry and Alexa. Stacy had three stations for the rotation.

Start at one of the stations and complete the workout for 20 seconds. After 20 seconds, switch to the next station. After 20 seconds, switch the the third station. Repeat circuit again. You can repeat the circuit as many times as you’d like. Stacy says you can add in other stations, or change the movements to better fit what you like.

Alternating high knees- 20 seconds. Stacy had two “dots”. Standing on one dot, lift your knee to your chest. Step to next dot and lift your other knee. To make the movement harder, you can ‘hop’ to the next dot. To make the movement easier, you can step.

Squat - 20 seconds. Stand on the dot. Squat down with your feet together. Continue to squat for the 20 seconds.

2-1-2 - 20 seconds. Stacy has 5 dots on the ground ( two dots, on top and bottom with one dot in the middle). The movement is reminiscent of hopscotch. Jump to the first set of dots. both feet jumping out to land on the two dots. Jump to the middle dot, landing with both feet on the one dot. Jump to the nest set of dots. Jumping out so both feet land on the two dots. Repeat going backwards. To make this movement easier, simply step to the dots.

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

