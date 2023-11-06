Local schools competed in state competitions

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over the past few weekends, several local high school marching bands had the honor to perform at different state competitions.

Belpre Golden Eagles Marching Band, Marietta’s “Wall of Sound” Marching Band, and the Warren Marching Warriors competed at the Ohio Music Education Association State Marching Band Finals.

Belpre HS - Superior rating

Marietta HS - Excellent rating

Warren HS - Superior rating

Parkersburg High School’s Big Red Band, The Pride of Williamstown, and the St. Marys Blue Devil Marching Band performed in the West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational.

Parkersburg HS - placed 3rd in Class C1, 3rd in Percussion for class, and 1st runner-up in Drums Competition

St. Marys HS - placed 1st in Class D2, 1st in Percussion for class, 2nd in Color Guard for class, 1st in Drum Major for class, and best soloist

Williamstown HS - placed 4th in Class C2

The Saint Marys Blue Devil Marching Band and the Patriot Marching Band had the honor of competing at Marshall University’s Tri-State Marching Championship.

