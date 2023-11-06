Local schools competed in state competitions

Local bands compete at state competitions
Local bands compete at state competitions(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over the past few weekends, several local high school marching bands had the honor to perform at different state competitions.

Belpre Golden Eagles Marching Band, Marietta’s “Wall of Sound” Marching Band, and the Warren Marching Warriors competed at the Ohio Music Education Association State Marching Band Finals.

Belpre HS - Superior rating

Marietta HS - Excellent rating

Warren HS - Superior rating

Parkersburg High School’s Big Red Band, The Pride of Williamstown, and the St. Marys Blue Devil Marching Band performed in the West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational.

Parkersburg HS - placed 3rd in Class C1, 3rd in Percussion for class, and 1st runner-up in Drums Competition

St. Marys HS - placed 1st in Class D2, 1st in Percussion for class, 2nd in Color Guard for class, 1st in Drum Major for class, and best soloist

Williamstown HS - placed 4th in Class C2

The Saint Marys Blue Devil Marching Band and the Patriot Marching Band had the honor of competing at Marshall University’s Tri-State Marching Championship.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
One person dead following crash on Southern Highway
Smith says he hopes to expand their work into surrounding neighborhoods in the near future
Residents take action to clean up neighborhood
We sat down with Thomas Battle as he remembers his time at WTAP.
Turning Back the Dial: Thomas Battle
Forrester was apprehended on warrants obtained by Wood County Detectives on charges of...
Parkersburg man charged with kidnapping, burglary
Allegations of discovery abuse in a Wood County case were addressed in a hearing at the...
Judge Sweeney hears discovery abuse allegations in Matheny case

Latest News

St. Ambrose Catholic Church held its annual ox roast dinner.
Ox roast raises funds for church missions
People of faith gathered in Marietta on Sunday, Nov. 4 to show their support for Israel.
Stand with Israel gathering in Marietta
Road closed sign generic
Temporary road closure on Wood County Route 46, Wadesville Road
Medical Insurance
Lung screenings to be held in Meigs County