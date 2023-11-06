Man to serve maximum sentence for possession of child pornography in Meigs County

By Carrie Rose
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - A man has been sentenced in the Meigs County Common Pleas Court to the maximum allowable for possession of child pornography.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, Kenneth Steven Blanken Akers, 60, of Gallipolis, was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison. Akers was found guilty by a jury following a three-day trial on charges of pandering sexual obscenities involving minor children (more commonly known as possession of child pornography). Akers was convicted on 10 felony counts of pandering, with all of the charges involving minor children.

Judge Linda Warner sentenced Akers to the maximum sentence allowable by law on each count of 18 months for a total of 15 years.

Akers will be on post release control for five years when released and will have to register as a tier II sex offender.

“The images and sexual portrayal of small minor children that Mr. Akers possessed was horrifying and I believe the community will be safer having Mr. Akers behind bars,” said Sheriff Fitch.

According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James Stanley, on August 27, 2015, a computer owned by Akers was obtained by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. After a search warrant was executed on the computer, multiple images containing nude minors including infants, toddlers, young children, and young teenagers were discovered. Some of the images depicted the minors engaged in sexual activity.

Following indictment, Akers had a warrant for his arrest until March 31, 2023, which caused the extensive delay in bringing this case to trial.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter. The Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services, Child Protective Services and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in this matter. In addition to Stanley, the State was represented at trial by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dakotah Gray.

