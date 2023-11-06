Obituary: Allen Sr., Henry Theodore “Timmy”

Henry Theodore “Timmy” Allen Sr. 67, of Parkersburg, went to his final resting place on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Timmy was a lifelong resident of Parkersburg, and son of the late Clarence Allen and Anna (Jones) Allen, he attended Parkersburg High School, He was a sports enthusiast in which his love of sports was passed down to his many children and grandchildren, he was an all-star athlete who played football, basketball, and softball. He had a passion for his animals, he loved his many dogs as well as his passion for vehicles. He was a member of Bethel A.M.E and Revelations Church. He worked for the local Laborer’s Union 1085 for 30-plus years after which he retired.

He is survived by his ex-wife of 25 years Deborah Hesson whom they share 4 children together; Henry Allen II 45 of Parkersburg, Cynthia Allen 36 of Columbus Ohio, Carrie Allen 35 of Parkersburg, and Jeremy Allen 32 of Columbus Ohio, as well as survived by his daughter Ciara Elkins 17 of Parkersburg and his partner Deanna Bunner of 14 years whom they share a daughter Brooklynn Allen 13 of Parkersburg. He is survived by his siblings, brother Lawerence Jones of Florida, sisters Judy Allen and Debbie Petty of Georgia, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. His Grandchildren Anna “Lakyn” Allen, Isaiah Allen, Braylen Bias, Audriana and Zachariah Medina, and Emiliano Nunez. And 4 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard “Dickey” and Michael “Mike” Allen.

A visitation for Timmy will be held Wednesday, November 8, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, from 2-4 p.m. A memorial service will follow at Revelation Church (810 Swan Street, Parkersburg), at 5 p.m., with Pastor Jennifer Morris presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by phone, mail, or in person to help the family with Timmy’s arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.