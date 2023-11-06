Obituary: Campbell, Linda Louise (Carter)

Linda Louise (Carter) Campbell, 74, of Harrisville, WV, left her earthly realm on November 3, 2023, surrounded by her family as heaven’s angels carried her away after an extended illness. She was born October 13, 1949, the daughter of Daymon Monroe Carter (late) and Marie Anderson Carter of Hacker Valley, WV. The beloved wife of Rodney K. Campbell for 50 years, Linda thoroughly enjoyed their travels together with family and friends, as well as their time making memories at The Valley House and while attending sporting events. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, until her illness and hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s Disease, she never missed an event or opportunity to show her unconditional love and support to her family, friends, and the greater community.

A graduate of Webster Springs High School (Class of 1967), Linda received her bachelor’s degree from Marshall University; in the years to follow she obtained additional degrees, certifications, and master’s from West Virginia University and Marshall University collectively. Her career and life always included serving others, whether as a Home Demonstration Agent through the West Virginia Extension Office, or while nurturing and educating the children and youth of Ritchie County as a teacher, director, and administrator for Ritchie County Schools. Her days of being a special education teacher were without a doubt some of the most gratifying of her lifetime. She truly loved her students; she helped shape and change the lives of many while under her watch and during their time in her classroom. She developed programs where there weren’t any, had a knack for grant writing, and was willing to do any and everything to make the world a better place for others.

Linda’s service spanned her entire life, reaching deep into many organizations and communities as she helped over the years with 4-H, Girls Scouts, Boy Scouts, Special Olympics, athletic teams, bands, and most anything pertaining to the youth leagues in her corner of the world. When her children were young, she could be found keeping score, working concessions, making uniforms for the entire majorette line or ball team, as well as providing countless sewing alterations for formal events/occasions for decades. Her hand-crafted spirit week and Halloween costumes for them were more often than not the award winners as she had a gift for creating something remarkable from whatever she could find. Whether she was feeding a team, gifting her handmade quilts, or secretly providing Christmas for a whole family, Linda was discreet in her selfless giving which came from deep within her heart. A member of multiple civic organizations, she made an everlasting impact within her teacher’s sororities and the Harrisville Women’s Club which she served for more than 40 years; she attended St. Luke’s United Methodist Church and was a strong woman of Christian faith.

Linda is survived by the love of her life Rodney of Harrisville, WV; daughters, Tracy (Campbell) Harper of Charleston, WV, and Michelle (Williams) Toman of Bluefield, WV, sons-in-law J.R. Harper and Ed Toman. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren who were the light of her life - Jordan Knight and wife Katie, Tristin Toman, and Campbell Toman; 2 great-granddaughters Kaelyn and Brynlee Knight. In addition to her mother, Linda is survived by her sister, Susan (Carter) Miller; brothers-in-law, Charles Daugherty and Danny McCourt; nieces Jennifer, Tara, and Toni; nephews Steve, Kevin, and Tyler; and much-extended family.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Brent (Jamie) Campbell; father, Daymon Carter; sister, Lorraine Williams; brothers-in-law, Lynn Williams and Virgil Miller; and sister-in-law, Deannie Daugherty.

A most compassionate, kind, generous, and humble soul, Linda leaves behind a multitude of extended family and friends who loved and will miss her greatly, in addition to countless colleagues who respected her tremendously. She was a champion for all, but especially those most vulnerable; she was the epitome of unconditional love and service to others.

Services are as follows: McCullough Raiguel Funeral Home & Crematory of Harrisville; Visitation - Monday, November 6, 2023, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM; Celebration of Life Memorial Service - Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 1:00 PM, with visitation at 12:00 Noon, 1-hour prior to service, with graveside service following at the Harrisville I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made toward suicide prevention and grief support efforts to: Brother Up Foundation, 109 Spring Grove Ave., Bluefield, WV 24701, or the Harrisville Women’s Club, 121 West Main Street, Harrisville, WV 26362.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

