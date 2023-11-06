Obituary: Deem, Arlene (Grace) S.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Arlene (Grace) S. Deem, 90, of Vienna, left us on Sunday, November 5, 2023, surrounded by her family at home after a sudden decline.

Arlene was a long-time resident of Vienna. She was born in 1933, at home on Missouri Run Rd, in Pettyville, WV, the daughter of the late Okey Sellers and Marguerite (Black) Sellers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Deem of 62 years; and her oldest child, Deborah.

Arlene graduated from Parkersburg High School when it was still a unified Wood County School. Impressively, she then entered an accelerated nursing program, achieving her registered nursing degree in just two years. This program involved living at the hospital dorms and few people graduated. Then Arlene began working at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

She then met, fell in love, and married, Paul E. Deem, together they raised three daughters.

Arlene leaves behind her surviving daughters, Deanna Deem of Vienna, WV, and Marcia Hill of Vienna, WV; and granddaughter, Sarah Deem-Young of Vienna.

In accordance with Arlene’s wishes private graveside services will be observed Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery prior to burial.

