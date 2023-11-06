Obituary: Graham, Constance “Connie” Gail

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Constance “Connie” Gail Graham, 76, of Belpre, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2023, at her residence.

She was born November 5, 1947, in Barberton, OH, a daughter of the late Chester Clayton and Thelma Florence Chutes Haynes.

In addition to being a homemaker, she had worked for the Arbors Nursing Home and the Lafayette in Marietta. Connie was a member of the Belpre Church of Christ.

Connie enjoyed crafting, crocheting, quilting, scrapbooking, and photo albums. She also enjoyed thrift store shopping and yard saleing. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, taking care of her husband Eldon, and helping her daughter Pam.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Elden Graham; son Roger E. Spencer Jr. (Patty) of Belpre; daughters Christina M. Robinson (Doug) of Marietta and Pamela S. Thomas of Belpre; sisters Sandy Stewart, Judy Pittman, and Kathy Gregg; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents,  she was preceded in death by her brother Chester Haynes.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

