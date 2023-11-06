Obituary: McCoy, Betty P.

Betty P. McCoy, 91, of Palestine, WV, passed away at her home on Nov. 3, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Vora Buck Lynch. Mrs. McCoy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Emery R. McCoy; son and daughter-in-law Everett “Bobby” and Judy McCoy; grandson Stephen Pursley and siblings Roy Lynch, Joseph Lynch, Maude Reed, Edna Windland, and Carl and Nema(sister-in-law) Lynch Jr.

She was a 1950 graduate of Wirt County High School and retired from Corning Glass where she worked as a packer. She enjoyed going to yard sales, quilting, crafting, her dogs, gardening, and flowers and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter Joyce Pursley; grandchildren Rusty (Tina) McCoy, Christy (Harry) Primm, Stormy Orr and Andrew Martin (Missy) Pursley; many great-grandchildren; siblings Bessie (Ralph) Martin Bain, Ira “Bud” Lynch, Rosie Little, Sandy Lowe and Libby (Chalk) Cogar and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth, WV, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mayberry New Home Cemetery, Palestine, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the McCoy family.

