Obituary: Muntz, Madeline Caroline Schultheiss Price

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Madeline Caroline Schultheiss Price Muntz, 100, of Marietta, died Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Elison Assisted Living.  She was born on July 2, 1923, in Newport to Edwin and Georgia Schultheiss.  Madeline was a graduate of Newport High School.

She is survived by, three step-daughters: Judith Spence (James) of Newark, Victoria Brown of Williamstown WV, and Pamela Lang (Doug) of Marietta, a step-son; Jerry Muntz (Brenda) of Fleming, sister Rita Beebe of Marietta, 9 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren.

Madeline is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Price, and her second husband, Dale Muntz, her daughter Carolyn Price, and her son Robert Price of Marietta and her sisters Betsey Blackledge, Patty Lauer, and Ramona Hawk (Robert), and one brother John Schultheiss (Joyce) of Logan.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Church Cemetery in Churchtown.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the family of Madeline and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

