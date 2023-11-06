Off-duty US Park Police officer unintentionally shot and killed fellow officer, police say

McLean, Virginia, was the scene of a shooting police said happened accidentally.
McLean, Virginia, was the scene of a shooting police said happened accidentally.(Source: WUSA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — An off-duty U.S. Park Police officer fatally shot another off-duty officer in a Virginia apartment in what local authorities are describing preliminarily as an unintentional shooting involving alcohol.

Fairfax County detectives determined that the officer pulled the trigger on a gun he believed was unloaded early Sunday, striking Jesse Brown Hernandez inside an apartment in McLean, Virginia, according to a police statement.

Hernandez, 22, was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the upper body, Fairfax County police said.

The officer who fired the gun has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, police said. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Police said that preliminarily detectives determined that the officer “was attempting to dry fire a firearm.”

“Dry firing is when one simulates the discharge of a firearm by pulling the trigger of a firearm that is unloaded,” police said in the news release.

There were four people in the apartment at the time of the shooting, and all were known to each other, police said. Three of the four involved individuals were off-duty U.S. Park Police officers.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the shooting, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
One person dead following crash on Southern Highway
Fatal crash in Meigs County
Update: Two dead following crash on Route 7 in Meigs County
Smith says he hopes to expand their work into surrounding neighborhoods in the near future
Residents take action to clean up neighborhood
Vietnam veterans in attendance received commemorative lapel pins and public recognition for...
DAR honors Vietnam War veterans with a pinning ceremony
The Williamstown Yellowjackets look to repeat as state champions.
Playoff matchups set for Mid-Ohio Valley football

Latest News

Stacy Houser was in the studio to get you up and moving with another Movement Monday!
Get Motivated for the Week with Movement Monday!
Ruth Glenn, a domestic violence survivor, speaks with The Associated Press as she discusses a...
Why one survivor of domestic violence wants the Supreme Court to uphold a gun control law
Airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others on...
Israeli forces cut off north Gaza as Palestinians say death toll from monthlong war passes 10,000
Fatal crash in Meigs County
Update: Two dead following crash on Route 7 in Meigs County