Ohio general election information: voting hours, ID requirement

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. for the Ohio general election on Nov. 7.

Ohioans can vote in person as long as they’re in line before 7:30 at their polling place.

Ohio requires voters present valid photo ID at their polling place. Accepted forms of identification include an Ohio drivers license, a US passport, or a military ID card. A complete list of acceptable forms of identification can be fount at the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

Washington County Board of Election Deputy Director Karen Pawloski said that if you don’t have a valid ID on election day, you can still cast a provisional ballot. “They have four days from after the election to come in and do what we call cure their ballot, which means they’ll provide us with the photo ID that we can then put it on the envelope of which their ballot is located, and that will be able to count that vote,” Pawloski said.

Absentee ballots needed to be postmarked by Nov. 6 to be valid after being mailed in. However, people with absentee ballots can hand them in in-person at their Board of Elections before 7:30 p.m. on election day.

You can find WTAP’s previous coverage of the items and candidates on the ballot linked below.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.