Ohio general election information: voting hours, ID requirement

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. for the Ohio general election on Nov. 7.
Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. for the Ohio general election on Nov. 7.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. for the Ohio general election on Nov. 7.

Ohioans can vote in person as long as they’re in line before 7:30 at their polling place.

Ohio requires voters present valid photo ID at their polling place. Accepted forms of identification include an Ohio drivers license, a US passport, or a military ID card. A complete list of acceptable forms of identification can be fount at the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

Washington County Board of Election Deputy Director Karen Pawloski said that if you don’t have a valid ID on election day, you can still cast a provisional ballot. “They have four days from after the election to come in and do what we call cure their ballot, which means they’ll provide us with the photo ID that we can then put it on the envelope of which their ballot is located, and that will be able to count that vote,” Pawloski said.

Absentee ballots needed to be postmarked by Nov. 6 to be valid after being mailed in. However, people with absentee ballots can hand them in in-person at their Board of Elections before 7:30 p.m. on election day.

You can find WTAP’s previous coverage of the items and candidates on the ballot linked below.

Nov. 7 General Election Coverage
Speaking with Marietta’s mayoral candidates in the 2023 general election
Local political parties offer perspectives on Ohio Issue 1
Washington County Children Services levy renewal to appear on Nov. ballots
Ohio governor discusses statewide issues on Nov. 7 ballot
Washington County voters to consider levies and more in November general election
Marietta Municipal Court Judge candidates share their positions

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Meigs County
Update: Two dead following crash on Route 7 in Meigs County
Suspect charged
One person dead following crash on Southern Highway
Smith says he hopes to expand their work into surrounding neighborhoods in the near future
Residents take action to clean up neighborhood
The Williamstown Yellowjackets look to repeat as state champions.
Playoff matchups set for Mid-Ohio Valley football
Local bands compete at state competitions
Local schools competed in state competitions

Latest News

West Virginia First Foundation holds first meeting
Stock photo of scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.
Parkersburg facing up to 65 years in prison for 2022 arson and attempted murder
Sunset memorial plaque
Sunset Memorial Cemetery will host veterans celebration
Angel tree
Salvation Army of Parkersburg experiences unique Angel Tree situation