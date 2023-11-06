Ox roast raises funds for church missions

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Little Hocking opened its doors, and its dining hall, to the community on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Hundreds of visitors attended the St. Ambrose Annual Ox Roast dinner, where volunteers served food from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tickets were $15 per meal. Menu items included beef or turkey with a variety of sides.

Father David Huffman said the event has been going on for decades. He said the proceeds help to support church causes and charities. He shared how pleased he was to see people coming together in support of the church.

“We planned for over 300 and we’re sure that we had over 300 today. Such a beautiful day and people come out and just enjoy each other. We had one family reunion of about twenty people. I’m sure a lot of our friends from other churches came today,” said Father Huffman.

Father Huffman said the Sacred Heart Retreat in Coolville receives some of the funding generated by the Ox Roast.

