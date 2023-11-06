Ox roast raises funds for church missions

St. Ambrose Catholic Church held its annual ox roast dinner.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church held its annual ox roast dinner.(Alexander King)
By Alexander King
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Little Hocking opened its doors, and its dining hall, to the community on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Hundreds of visitors attended the St. Ambrose Annual Ox Roast dinner, where volunteers served food from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tickets were $15 per meal. Menu items included beef or turkey with a variety of sides.

Father David Huffman said the event has been going on for decades. He said the proceeds help to support church causes and charities. He shared how pleased he was to see people coming together in support of the church.

“We planned for over 300 and we’re sure that we had over 300 today. Such a beautiful day and people come out and just enjoy each other. We had one family reunion of about twenty people. I’m sure a lot of our friends from other churches came today,” said Father Huffman.

Father Huffman said the Sacred Heart Retreat in Coolville receives some of the funding generated by the Ox Roast.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
One person dead following crash on Southern Highway
Smith says he hopes to expand their work into surrounding neighborhoods in the near future
Residents take action to clean up neighborhood
We sat down with Thomas Battle as he remembers his time at WTAP.
Turning Back the Dial: Thomas Battle
Forrester was apprehended on warrants obtained by Wood County Detectives on charges of...
Parkersburg man charged with kidnapping, burglary
Allegations of discovery abuse in a Wood County case were addressed in a hearing at the...
Judge Sweeney hears discovery abuse allegations in Matheny case

Latest News

People of faith gathered in Marietta on Sunday, Nov. 4 to show their support for Israel.
Stand with Israel gathering in Marietta
Road closed sign generic
Temporary road closure on Wood County Route 46, Wadesville Road
Medical Insurance
Lung screenings to be held in Meigs County
Members of St. Paul Lutheran Church Missouri Synod held their annual free breakfast in honor of...
Veterans share stories over breakfast at local church