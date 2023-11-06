Parkersburg facing up to 65 years in prison for 2022 arson and attempted murder

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man will spend at least seventeen years in prison for arson and attempted murder.

Ryan Phillip Merluzzi was sentenced Monday morning in the Wood County Circuit Court by Judge John Beane on charges of first degree arson, breaking and entering, destruction of property, attempted murder, and two counts of grand larceny.

For all of the charges, Merluzzi faces between 17 and 65 years in prison.

Merluzzi was charged in August of last year after he set fire to a house and a trailer belonging to his mother and her domestic partner with the owners inside.

Merluzzi also stole a dump truck from United Construction. In addition to prison time, Merluzzi has been ordered to pay over $25,000 in restitution to the company.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.