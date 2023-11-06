Salvation Army of Parkersburg experiences unique Angel Tree situation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Salvation Army of Parkersburg is seeing an influx of families that applied for their kid to be signed up for Angel Tree. The problem is they aren’t seeing the same amount of sponsors to support the amount of Angel Tree applicants.

“What we’re facing this year is we have more families, more children. This year we have over 400 children this year to adopt out for Christmas and what we’re finding is we aren’t having the businesses, churches and donors calling in to adopt those children,” said Captain Marjorie Rowe.

This has been a direction it has been trending in for years but this year the impact has hit harder than it has in the past.

“I think it’s just the inflation, the community has hit financial hardships so like I said we have so many more families and we still have families calling in needing assistance and we’re having to send them elsewhere because we can’t get the children here adopted out,” Rowe said.

If you are looking to become a sponsor you can call the Salvation Army at (304) 485-4529.

