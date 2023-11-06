Stand with Israel gathering in Marietta

People of faith gathered in Marietta on Sunday, Nov. 4 to show their support for Israel.(Alexander King)
By Alexander King
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the Israel-Gaza conflict continuing to claim lives, people of faith gathered in Marietta on Sunday, Nov. 5 to show their support for Israel.

Flags representing the United States and Israel lined the fence along the Start Westward Monument in Muskingam Park. Speakers included event organizer Deana Clark, Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter, and Pastor James Porter of Beverly Methodist Church.

The speakers expressed their support for Israel. They also had several prayers focused on seeing an end to the violence brought about by the conflict.

Joe Duskey sited the connection between Judaism and Christianity as his reason for attending.

“The call was urgent to pray for Israel. That’s where it all started. If it wasn’t for Israel, if it wasn’t for Judaism, we wouldn’t even have Christianity, because that’s where it all started. I’ve been finding that I have a heart for not only God but for the Jewish people,” said Duskey.

