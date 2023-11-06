Sunset Memorial Cemetery will host veterans celebration

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday Sunset Memorial Cemetery will host a celebration for veterans in honor of Veterans Day. They will have it Thursday to not interfere with other Veterans Day events.

Sunset Memorial is the only purple heart cemetery in West Virginia and they take that title serious. They feel a need to host this event every year and celebrate all veterans.

General Manager, Dwight Ullman, says they feel the need to honor every single veteran not just one group.

“We have to honor all of our veterans not just Purple heart not just Vietnam but all of our veterans including the veterans that never saw a battle, front lines but they were still there, they served, they stepped up,” said Ullman.

Thursday they will also be hosting a food drive and will be accepting all non-perishable items and hygiene items as well.

The food drive will run from 9-3 p.m. and the celebration will begin at 10 a.m.

