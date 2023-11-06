Temporary road closure on Wood County Route 46, Wadesville Road

Wood County Route 46, Wadesville Road, will be closed on Monday, Nov. 6, and Tuesday, Nov. 7.
By L.V. Hissem
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Wood County Route 46, Wadesville Road, will be closed to all traffic on Monday, Nov. 6, and Tuesday, Nov. 7. between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The closure will take place 4.1 miles from the intersection of Wood County Route 17, Lee Creek Road, and continuing to milepost 4.37 for a culvert replacement.

Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

