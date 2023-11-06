West Virginia First Foundation holds first meeting

West Virginia officials took a step toward addressing the opioid epidemic in the state on Monday.
West Virginia officials took a step toward addressing the opioid epidemic in the state on Monday.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia officials took a step toward addressing the opioid epidemic in the state on Monday.

The West Virginia First Foundation Board held its inaugural meeting this morning. The board will decide how to spend most of the funds the state gets from opioid settlements.

The state stands to receive around $1 billion over the next ten to fifteen years. 24.5% of that money will go directly to counties and cities.

Foundation Board Chair Matthew Harvey said local governments will start seeing that money soon. “It’s my understanding that the counties and the municipalities portions of the settlement funds, which is significant, $73.5 million dollars, will be able to be deployed to the local municipalities and counties this calendar year,” Harvey said.

Attorney general Patrick Morrisey said much of the settlement funds will be distributed throughout the state over ten or fifteen years, as per the terms of the settlement agreements. A director of the board has yet to be appointed.

Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce, who was elected to represented this region on the board, told WTAP, “It was nice to meet the board members face to face.” Joyce added that “I think we’ll see funds released to cities and counties soon.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Meigs County
Update: Two dead following crash on Route 7 in Meigs County
Suspect charged
One person dead following crash on Southern Highway
Smith says he hopes to expand their work into surrounding neighborhoods in the near future
Residents take action to clean up neighborhood
The Williamstown Yellowjackets look to repeat as state champions.
Playoff matchups set for Mid-Ohio Valley football
Local bands compete at state competitions
Local schools competed in state competitions

Latest News

Stock photo of scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.
Parkersburg facing up to 65 years in prison for 2022 arson and attempted murder
Sunset memorial plaque
Sunset Memorial Cemetery will host veterans celebration
Ohio general election information: voting hours, ID requirement
Ohio general election information: voting hours, ID requirement
Angel tree
Salvation Army of Parkersburg experiences unique Angel Tree situation