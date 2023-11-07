Area church wants to honor veterans and their family with free spaghetti dinner

Christ Lutheran church says, ‘thank you’ to veterans ahead of Veterans Day
Pastor Tom Darr was in the studio to talk about a Spaghetti Dinner
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Veterans day is this weekend, and there are events to honor our veterans going on all over the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Christ Lutheran Church is having a spaghetti dinner to honor area veterans and their families.

Christ Lutheran Church’s pastor, Tom Darr, said the church wants to honor veterans and families with a meal as well as some good fellowship.

Pastor Darr said everyone in the community can help by spreading the word.

The meal is free for veterans and their family. Take out is also available.

Pastor Darr said the church is very appreciative of what veterans have done for us.

The dinner is Friday, November 10, 2023 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30.

Christ Lutheran Church

4513 Grand Central Avenue

Vienna, West Virginia

