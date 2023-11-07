Healthy Lungs 5k looks to promote tobacco free lifestyle

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you’re looking for a way to get out in the brisk fall air... the Washington County Health Department has a race coming up!

The Healthy Lung 5K is a walk and run event on Saturday November 18, 2023 at 9 a.m..

The event is open to the public and is to promote a tobacco free lifestyle.

Sherry Ellem, a program specialist from the Washington County Health Department, said this event and promoting a tobacco free lifestyle is important for the community.

“Smoking is the number 1 cause of preventable death. There are many resources to help people quit tobacco use, including the Ohio Tobacco Quitline. With this resource folks get free quit coaching and are eligible for nicotine replacement therapy.”

Ellem said there are currently 32 people signed up.

Registration is free and can be done online and in person.

The free event will take place at Indian Acres Park -- 147 Linwood Ave. in Marietta.

The race starts at 9:00a.m., but registration begins at 8:00 a.m..

Ellem explained that a majority of the race will take place on the bike trail. There will be free t-shirts to all registrants, while supplies last.

She also said that the top 10 male and female runners will receive a prize as they cross the finish line, and the top 3 male and female walkers.

You can register in advance, here.

