Obituary: Arnold, Leora M.

Leora M. Arnold, 96, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Monday, November 6, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 18, 1927, in Lowell, Ohio to Clarence E. and Emma Bauerbach Huck.

Leora graduated from St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1948. She worked for Marietta Memorial Hospital as a Register Nurse for many years. Leora was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, the Catholic Women’s Club, and the Mid-Ohio Valley Steam & Power Club.

She is survived by four daughters, Tonia Lang, Cheryl Dunn (Rick), Kim Lauzau (Dave), and Beth Brooks (Jeff); daughter-in-law, Connie Arnold; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Sophia Schoeppner; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony A. Arnold, whom she married on June 13, 1950; son, Terry Arnold; two grandchildren; and siblings, Howard, Martin, and Norbert Huck, Catherine Arnold, Lucy Long, and Mary Jo Cox.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023, at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell celebrating. Entombment will follow in the East Lawn Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3 to 7 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with a Vigil Service held at 3:30 p.m.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the family of Leora

