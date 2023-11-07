Obituary: Bailey, Wilma June

Wilma June Bailey, 92, of Parkersburg, passed away Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, after a brief illness.

She was the daughter of the late Robert and Hattie Workman. Wilma was reunited in Heaven with her late husband of sixty-seven years, Chesley “Buck” Bailey.

Wilma attended Parkersburg High School with the class of 1950. She held multiple office jobs in her early years performing a variety of duties and had also attended bookkeeping machine school but it was her greatest joy to be a homemaker. Wilma was a lifelong member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Vienna. She was always wearing a smile and would light up any room she was in. Wilma was sweet, caring, supportive and would do anything to help her family. Her family was her largest source of pride. She loved to cook, and it would be hard to find a better one. Wilma insisted upon you eating when you visited, it would not have mattered if you had just eaten before arriving. She always assured her grandchildren that a few pieces of candy from an always full candy jar would in fact not hurt any of her great-grandchildren. Wilma was always happiest spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Marsha Florence; son, Kenneth (Becky) Bailey; grandchildren, Doug (Andrea) Florence, Kristi Florence, Sam (Brandi) Bailey and Lance (Ashley) Bailey; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Kate, Asher and Addison Florence, Madelynn, Aiden, Connor, Alaina and Tyler Bailey; and her three siblings, Norma Summers, Larry Workman and Diane Owens.

In addition to her parents and husband, Wilma was preceded in death by her brothers, Jack and Bobby Workman; and one sister, Willa Lea Grimm.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor Eric Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 pm & 6:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home.

