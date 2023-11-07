Obituary: Heslop, Tucker O.

Tucker O. Heslop, 20, of Moss Run (Marietta) passed away at 10:25 a.m., Monday, November 6, 2023, at Children’s Hospital in Columbus. He was born March 16, 2003, in Marietta a son of Perry Heslop and Beth Baker Heslop.

Tucker was a graduate of Wood County Christian School in 2022 and attended Evergreen Bible Church in Williamstown. He was an avid sports fan of all Cleveland sports, OSU football, and Wood County Christian School sports. He loved video games and was a volunteer at Wood County Christian School.

Tucker is survived by his parents, brothers, Scotty (Melissa) Heslop of Parkersburg and Jordan (Amanda) Heslop of Lynchburg, VA; grandparents Bessie Heslop of Newport, Conrad Baker of Akron and Eloise Breiding of Tallmadge, OH. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Ralph W. Heslop and Don Breiding.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Nov. 10) at 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Bible Church, 118 West 9th Street in Williamstown, WV. Friends may call at the Evergreen Bible Church on Thursday evening from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. and one hour before the service. Burial will be in Moss Run Cemetery. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at Lankfordfh.com

The family would like to express their appreciation to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital for their care for the past 20 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tucker’s memory will be appreciated to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 630 Children’s Drive, Columbus, OH 43205-2664 or Ronald McDonald’s House Charities of Central Ohio, 711 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43205.

