Obituary: Johnson, Larry R.

Larry R. Johnson, 75, of Parkersburg, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023, following an extended illness.

Son of the late James “Bun” and Artie Higginbotham Johnson, served in the United States Air Force and retired from Woodcraft of Parkersburg.

Larry was a member of the Church of Christ and worshiped with the brethren at Marrtown Road until his illness prohibited him. He was a content person and a hard worker.

Larry enjoyed fireworks, which started with his cousins at 4th of July celebrations, and he had a boyish humor of getting up to shenanigans, kidding people, and making faces, and he had a grin that would bring a quick laugh.

He loved to read and watch NASCAR races. With the limitations of his illness, he liked watching television, especially British comedies.

Larry appreciated nature, visiting State Parks, camping, campfires, fishing, and hunting, which he did with his dad and taught his son, Russ.

He had a love for his wife, Terry, that was a love of myth and fairy tales. She completed him and he was lost without her. He protected her the best way he knew how and loved her deeply.

In addition to his devoted wife of 51 years, Teresa Peters Johnson, he is survived by his two daughters, Janet Fleenor and Karen Sonder; son, Russ Johnson; son-in-law, Aaron Fleenor; sister, Bunny-Lou Johnson; grandchildren, Troy Inman, Briylan Perkins, Lee R. Johnson, Evelyn Inman, and step-granddaughter, Hope Inman; and one great-grandson, Chase Walter Perkins.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 10, 2023, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. His family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook is available at vaughankimes.com for those wishing to share a message of comfort with the Johnson family.

